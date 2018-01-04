Trump demands publication of insider book is halted

The president sent a cease-and-desist letter to the publisher of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

As revealed by excerpts published in the media Wednesday, Michael Wolff’s book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," with over 200 staff and insider interviews, quotes former strategist Stephen Bannon (among others) as making disparaging comments against the president and his family. The book is set for release on Jan. 9, and now, Trump is trying to stop its publication.

Trump sends Wolff and publisher cease-and-desist letter

Washington Post reported that on Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Wolff and the book’s publisher, Henry Holt & Co, demanding "immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book." The letter requests a full copy as part of their investigation and demands an issued apology to the president. It also demanded cease and desist of any further excerpts.

The letter states that the book "appears to cite no sources for many of its most damaging statements," and this "give[s] rise to claims for libel" which could result in "substantial monetary damages and punitive damages."

No specific statements were pointed out in the letter, but it claims that the book itself even admits to containing "untrue statements," reported The New York Times. Wolff reportedly writes in the author's note that his accounts of interviews "are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue."

In Wolff's book, the president's advisers call him an "idiot," or a "dope," according to The New York Times. It's also revealed that former campaign aide Sam Nunberg had to explain the Constitution to Trump at the start of his presidental campaign.

"I got as far as the Fourth Amendment before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head," Nunberg says.

Wolff's editor, John Sterling, told The New York Times in an email Thursday that they "haven’t yet responded to the letter." Wolff also said by email that he is "wholly comfortable with my numerous sources."

What exactly did Bannon say?

Excerpts from the book were published in New York Magazine and The Guardian Wednesday. In them, Bannon calls the meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian operatives "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," and says that Trump knew about the meeting, despite his claims otherwise.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon, who was fired from the White House in August and returned to Breitbart News as executive chairman, states in Wolff's book.

"The chance that Don Jr did not walk these jumos up to his father’s office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero," Bannon adds.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday that Bannon "lost his mind" when he was fired, and that "he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media."

BREAKING: Trump drops new statement, ripping into Bannon, arguing his former Chief Strategist “lost his mind.” pic.twitter.com/ozusZeoB7f — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 3, 2018

Trump Jr. tweeted: "Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist."

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Wolff said he was encouraged by Trump to take a "semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing," to conduct these interviews, but in a news briefing Wednesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Wolff "never actually sat down with the president."

"This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House," she further stated.

Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement that Wolff’s book is "clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section."

Trump also sends Bannon cease-and-desist letter

According to ABC News, during the presidential campaign, Trump had staff sign a non-disclosure agreement to refrain from such "disparaging comments," and Wednesday night, he sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon stating that he’d breached this agreement.

ABC News reported that the letter reads: "You [Bannon] have breached the Agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company, disclosing Confidential Information to Mr. Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr. Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company, knowing that they would be included in Mr. Wolff’s book and publicity surrounding the marketing and sale of his book."

"[L]egal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients," Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder said in a statement. "Legal action is imminent."