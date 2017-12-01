Meet the original staffers still working in the Trump White House

Stephen Miller is President Trump's senior policy advisor and has been with Trump since he began his campaign for president.

Kellyanne Conway is a political pundit and currently holds the position of Counselor to the President in the Trump White House.

Omarosa works in the Trump White House as a political aide and is the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for President Trump.

Rex Tillerson is currently the currently the Secretary of State in the Trump Administration and has held the position since February.

Julia Hahn is a writer and former Breitbart editor. When Trump began his presidency in January, she was appointed as Special Assistant to the president.

John McEntee is a former University of Connecticut quarterback who gain notieriety for a trick-throw YouTube video. He has working with Trump since 2015 and has worked his way up to becoming one of the president's personal aides.

Don McGahn is the current Chief White House Counsel and Assistant to the President. He has been working in this role since the beginning of Trump's presidency.

Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump and is the son-in-law to President Trump. In the White House, Kushner is currently Trump's senior advisor.

Ivanka Trump is President Trump's oldest daughter. She also works in the White House and currently serves as an advisor to the president.

Hope Hicks is the White House Communications Director. She replaced Anthony Scaramucci after he held the position for less than two weeks. She has worked with Trump since his campaign for president.

There have been several members of the Trump White House who have either resigned or were fired before Trump’s first year in office and there may be more who plan to leave soon.

According to the New York Post, there might be a “mass exodus” in the Trump White House that may happen as President Trump ends his first year in office. The Post reports economic advisor Gary Cohn and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may be the next people to leave the White House after Trump’s first year.

Since President Trump took office, we have seen several people resign or get fired from The White House in less than one year. National security advisor Michael Flynn, chief strategist Steve Bannon, FBI director, James Comey and White House press secretary Sean Spicer are just some of the people who resigned or was fired from their positions less than a year of Trump’s presidency.

Former attorney general Sally Yates, who was appointed to the position by former President Barack Obama, was fired within her first 10 days in office.

Former communications director Anthony Scaramucci had a brief stint in the Trump White House. Scaramucci was hired to his position just after Sean Spicer was fired, however, he was fired in less than two weeks. According to the New York Times, John Kelly requested for Scaramucci to be reported after he reportedly bragged about how secure his job was. Scaramucci was a loyal supporter of Trump and worked on Trump’s transition team before he was appointed to communications director.

Since Trump has taken office in January, several members of the original Trump White House are no longer there. While it is uncertain who will make it into 2018, there is at least one White House staffer who is getting a lot of attention for remaining close to Trump from day one and has managed to stay under-the-radar and away from any White House drama.

John McEntee, a former University of Connecticut quarterback who became popular on YouTube for making a viral trick-throw video has been working alongside Trump since 2015. When President Trump tweeted a photo of some of his original team members who helped him become president, McEntee was pictured alongside Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino.

John McEntee working in 2015

Talk about dedication: John McEntee, a staffer for Donald Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, works at his desk inside the Trump campaign headquarters in 2015.

