Valentine's Day 2018: Obamas vs. Trumps

It’s February 14, and as per usual on Valentine’s Day, love is in the air.

In typical fashion, the Obamas took to Twitter to express their admiration for each other (and to make common folk like us swoon).

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better," Obama tweeted two days after their portraits were revealed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in D.C.

Michelle, in turn, dedicated a Spotify playlist to her husband of over 25 years, proving that mixtapes will never go out of style.

"Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!" she tweeted.

Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! 💝 https://t.co/aHSQAL25mH — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2018

The Valentine's Day playlist, bookended by Andra Day’s "Forever Mine" and John Legend's impassionated "All of Me," features classics like Etta James' "At Last" and Diana Ross' "Endless Love." The emotion in the set of songs speaks more than a million candy hearts ever could. (She even puts a little Kendrick Lamar in the mix.)

As for the Trumps, their virtual displays of affection (VDA if you will) seemed sparse — nonexistent, really — by mid-day.

Melania is spending her Feb. 14 in Maryland at the National Institutes of Health's Children’s Inn where she will decorate cookies and exchange valentines with patients and their families, the Office of the First Lady revealed in a statement.

We are so excited to welcome @FLOTUS and @NIHDirector to The Children's Inn @nih tomorrow for a #ValentinesDay party with our kids! Watch live from our Facebook page from 3-4 p.m. EST https://t.co/M3Sj8Fi5ZX pic.twitter.com/yJXoQcnb8d — The Children's Inn (@TheChildrensInn) February 14, 2018

Melania tweeted in anticipation for her "sweet afternoon."

Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

President Trump is spending his Valentine’s Day in Washington meeting with members of Congress to discuss America's infrastructure and negotiate through a Senate deadlock on immigration.

It would have been uncharacteristic of the current first couple to go on a cyber spree of praises for each other. I mean, Melania did post a pic with another man on Trump’s one-year mark as President, and neither of them shared sentiments online for their 13th wedding anniversary.

In the grand scheme of things, the Trumps have never really been ones to gush on social media (or in public for that matter). That’s more of the Obamas' thing. But a little Trump VDA would have been...well...sweet. And if Melania made a Valentine's Day playlist of her own — now that would get people talking.