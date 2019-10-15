Report: Flyers signing Chris Stewart - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Philadelphia Flyers will be signing veteran forward Chris Stewart to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000, according to TSN’s Frank Seravalli on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old winger had been with the Flyers since training camp on a pro tryout.

“The journey is the destination!!” Stewart tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Thanks to all my family and friends that held me down during this whole process I’m truly blessed. Let’s get it.”

Stewart is a 10-year NHL veteran who has played with six-different teams before his latest stop in Philadelphia.

He took quite a detour, though, as he spent last year playing in England with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL.

In 652 career NHL games, he has 160 goals and 161 assists (321 points). He eclipsed the 20-goal mark two times in his career — scoring 28 in two successive seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues between 2009-2011.

His ties to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and assistant coach Mike Yeo opened the door for a return to North America. The three worked together for parts of three seasons with the Minnesota Wild.