Saquon Barkley injury: Giants RB takes big step in recovery - Metro US

The New York Giants received some good news when star running back Saquon Barkley was seen stretching with his teammates and running side drills on Wednesday morning.

Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain during New York’s Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which was originally expected to hold him out between four-to-eight weeks — more likely eight.

Per Giants beat writer Art Stapleton of The Record, Barkley looked “very good, like himself.”

It suggests that he could make a comeback earlier than expected, which could return the Giants’ offense to full health for the first time this year under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Barkley looked right pace to put up another huge season before his injury. In the two full games he played this season, he eclipsed the 100-yard mark both times, averaging a whopping 7.8 yards per rush while adding seven receptions as a dangerous dual threat.

Wayne Gallman stepped in nicely for Barkley in Week 4 against the Washington Redskins, recording 118 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 24-3 victory.

He’ll continue to get bellcow reps while Barkley recovers.

Jones and the Giants defense did get another boost this week when they activated wide receiver Golden Tate on Tuesday. The veteran receiver, who was suspended for the first four games of the season, will challenge Sterling Shepard as the team’s top wide receiver.