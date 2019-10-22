Shhh... NYC wants rowdy LES revelers to keep it down - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With its vibrant nightlife culture, the Lower East Side is undoubtedly one of New York City’s hottest destinations for late-night party-goers. But its residents pay a high price for the shenanigans of its visitors.

A new plan announced this week aims to improve the quality of life of thousands of Lower East Side residents who are plagued with disturbances due to drunken bargoers, horn honking, loud voices, litter (and its inevitable attraction of rats), double parked cars and traffic stops as a result of the neighborhood’s plethora of bars and restaurant patrons.

The area of Ludlow and Orchard Streets between Houston and Delancey contains more than 80 food and beverage establishments, according to city officials. Residents and businesses there have long complained about the situation, which is why the city’s Office of Nightlife has targeted the 6-block area with a new plan that will reduce traffic and pedestrian congestion on the street and make garbage sweeping routes more efficient.

Additionally, nightlife patrons will be met with a new etiquette campaign encouraging them to be more respectful and mindful of their surroundings.