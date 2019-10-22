Shhh... NYC wants rowdy LES revelers to keep it down - Metro US

With its vibrant nightlife culture, the Lower East Side is undoubtedly one of New York City’s hottest destinations for late-night party-goers. But its residents pay a high price for the shenanigans of its visitors.
A new plan announced this week aims to improve the quality of life of thousands of Lower East Side residents who are plagued with disturbances due to drunken bargoers, horn honking, loud voices, litter (and its inevitable attraction of rats), double parked cars and traffic stops as a result of the neighborhood’s plethora of bars and restaurant patrons.
The area of Ludlow and Orchard Streets between Houston and Delancey contains more than 80 food and beverage establishments, according to city officials. Residents and businesses there have long complained about the situation, which is why the city’s Office of Nightlife has targeted the 6-block area with a new plan that will reduce traffic and pedestrian congestion on the street and make garbage sweeping routes more efficient.
Additionally, nightlife patrons will be met with a new etiquette campaign encouraging them to be more respectful and mindful of their surroundings.
“The world loves New York nightlife, but we also have to take care of the New Yorkers who live where others play,” said Mayor de Blasio. “We are creating cleaner, quieter streets to improve quality of life while ensuring bars, restaurants and clubs can thrive.”
Specifically, the plan includes new parking regulations like a “no standing” rule from midnight to 6 a.m. on the west side of the streets, and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the east side of the streets—seven days a week. A new litter removal schedule will align with bar closing times to make street cleaning more efficient. Street sweepers will now operate later, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The city will also be cracking down on unlicensed for-hire vehicles that are double parked or making unauthorized pickups, A team of 10 TLC officers will carry out random patrols between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
And the rowdiest of New Yorkers will be expected to shape up, as well. A new “Night Owl” etiquette campaign will urge patrons to use “common-sense nightlife considerations” including keeping their voices down and throwing trash where it belongs — in a trash receptacle. The city plans to get this message across to patrons via PSAs displayed on LinkNYC kiosks. Bars and clubs will also receive signs with tips on theft prevention.
“Nightlife is vital to New York City’s local culture and global identity,” said Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director for the Office of Nightlife. “The Lower East Side is one of the city’s most vibrant and social neighborhoods. This plan coordinates city services to support our thriving nightlife and respond to the needs of the residential community, to ensure that nightlife is fair and works for everyone.”