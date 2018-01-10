2018 NHL All-Star rosters announced

With NHL players barred from competing in the Winter Olympics, the league's All-Star Game will provide the midseason break in 2018. On Wednesday, the rosters for each of the four divisional All-Star teams were announced by the league, bringing together the game's best and brightest stars.
The rosters are made up of just 11 players each as the three-game tournament between the four divisions are comprised of 3-on-3 play.
With a blend of fresh faces and old legends, here are the rosters for each team:
Atlantic Division
F- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
F- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
F- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
F- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
F- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
F- Steven Stamkos (captain), Tampa Bay Lightning
D- Mike Green- Detroit Red Wings
D- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
D- Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
G- Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
G- Andrei Vasilevskiy
Metropolitan Division
F- Josh Bailey, New York Islanders
F- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
F- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
F- Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
F- Alexander Ovechkin (captain), Washington Capitals
F- John Tavares, New York Islanders
D- Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes
D- Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
D- Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
G- Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
G- Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
Central Division
F- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
F- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
F- Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues
F- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
F- Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
F- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
D- John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
D- Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
D- P.K. Subban (captain), Nashville Predators
G- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
G- Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
Pacific Division
F- Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
F- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
F- Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
F- Connor McDavid (captain), Edmonton Oilers
F- James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights
F- Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
D- Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
D- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
D- Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes
G- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
G- Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings