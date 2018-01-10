2018 NHL All-Star rosters announced

The star-studded exhibition in Tampa will feature some of the game's best players.

With NHL players barred from competing in the Winter Olympics, the league's All-Star Game will provide the midseason break in 2018. On Wednesday, the rosters for each of the four divisional All-Star teams were announced by the league, bringing together the game's best and brightest stars.

The rosters are made up of just 11 players each as the three-game tournament between the four divisions are comprised of 3-on-3 play.

With a blend of fresh faces and old legends, here are the rosters for each team:

Atlantic Division

F- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

F- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

F- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

F- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

F- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

F- Steven Stamkos (captain), Tampa Bay Lightning

D- Mike Green- Detroit Red Wings

D- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

D- Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

G- Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

G- Andrei Vasilevskiy

Metropolitan Division

F- Josh Bailey, New York Islanders

F- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

F- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

F- Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

F- Alexander Ovechkin (captain), Washington Capitals

F- John Tavares, New York Islanders

D- Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes

D- Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

D- Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

G- Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

G- Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Central Division

F- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

F- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

F- Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues

F- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

F- Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild

F- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

D- John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

D- Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

D- P.K. Subban (captain), Nashville Predators

G- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

G- Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

F- Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

F- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

F- Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

F- Connor McDavid (captain), Edmonton Oilers

F- James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights

F- Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks

D- Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

D- Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

G- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

G- Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings