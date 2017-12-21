Amando Moreno might be returning to MLS and possibly Red Bulls

One familiar Homegrown player might be returning to MLS and the New York Red Bulls as another one seems to be trending towards the club.

Signed by the Red Bulls ahead of the 2013 season, Amando Moreno was one of the first Homegrown players brought up from the teams vaunted academy. Having made just two appearances in his first season as a professional, he left for Tijuana in 2014, one of Mexico’s top teams in recent years.

But now it appears that a return might be a possibility although nothing is set in stone at this juncture.

Multiple sources tell Metro that the Red Bulls are interested in bringing Moreno back and that a contract offer could be coming.

The 22-year old forward is gifted on the ball and comfortable on the dribble. He has represented the United States at several different levels with the youth national teams.

It is believed, according to one source, that the move from Tijuana to MLS would be a free transfer.

There also is steady progress on the Kevin Politz front, a source tells Metro. The Wake Forest defender and Red Bulls Academy prospect has been in discussions to join the team as a Homegrown signing this offseason.

Politz is a four-year starter at Wake Forest and one of the best defenders in all of college soccer over the past two years. Comfortable on the ball, he uses his size well and can move forward. From Marlboro, N.J., Politz has a strong pedigree including time spent with the U-17 national team.

One of the best defenders to come out of the Red Bulls Academy over the past several seasons, Politz would seemingly be an ideal fit to get blended into the MLS side while earning minutes with New York Red Bulls II in the USL.

There is optimism that Politz will sign a Homegrown deal with the team, one source tells Metro. The team is also interested in securing the signature of Ben Mines, the 18-year old midfielder who has shown very well in the USL.