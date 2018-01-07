Home
 
Ashley Wagner new NSFW (U.S. figure skater) hot, sexy Instagram pics

A look at some of the USA figure skating star's latest exploits.
Evan Macy
 Published : January 07, 2018
This past weekend Ashley Wagner, the 26-year-old figure skater who medalled last Olympics in Russia, expressed frustration that she placed fourth in the United States Championships — missing out on a trip to Korea for next month's 2018 games.

"I'm furious," she told the media. "I'm absolutely furious ... I absolutely left one jump on the table, but for me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so."

After months and months of preparing and hoping, Wagner will be a first alternate. But she continues to bring smiles to her social media followers. Above are some of her hottest posts from the past year.

 
