Best Bets: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies (4/17)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

7:05 PM EST Wednesday 4/17

The Mets have posted a perfect 4-0 record to the over in their last four Game #3’s of a series and they are 5-1-1 to the over in their last seven versus a right-handed starter. They have also gone up and over the number in six of Wheeler’s last seven road starts and they are an impressive 8-1-1 to the over in their last ten road games. The Phillies have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone 5-1 to the over in their last six versus an NL East Division rival and they are 5-1 to the over in their last six versus a righty starter. Throw in the fact that these two teams are 6-2-1 to the over in their last nine overall and that’s where we’ll have our play as we expect both Wheeler and Arrieta to struggle a bit in Philly on Wednesday night.

Play: Over

