Best Bets: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (4/12)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

7:05 PM EST – Friday 4/12

A trip to Florida will be just what the Phillies need as they look to bounce back from back to back bad losses to the Nationals when they take on the Marlins in Miami on Friday night. The Phillies have won each of their last four Game #1’s of a series and they are a perfect 5-0 in their last five following an off day. The Marlins, on the other hand, have lost 20 of their last 26 Game #1’s of a series and they are an awful 18-40 in their last 58 versus an NL East Division rival. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 7-3 in the last head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re laying the price with them here to get the win in Miami on Friday night.

Pick: Phillies

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.