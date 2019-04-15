Best Bets: San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights (4/16)

San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights

10:35 PM EST Tuesday 4/16

Vegas has posted a 5-1 record in their last six playoff games where they were listed as a favorite of -110 to -150 and they have gone an excellent 6-1 in their last seven first round playoff games overall. They have also won nine of their last twleve games following a win and they are an impressive 8-3 in their last ten games at T-Mobile Arena. The Sharks, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 4-11 in their last fifteen games overall. Throw in the fact that the Golden Knights have dominated the Pacific, winning 46 of their last 68 along with the fact that they are 6-2 in their last eight home games against the Sharks and we’re going to lay the price with them here to get the home win in Vegas on Tuesday night.

Pick: Vegas -150

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.