Best Bets: Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes (4/24)

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes

7:30 ET Wednesday 4/24

Washington has posted a 7-3 record in their last ten first round playoff games and they have gone a perfect 6-0 in their last six playoff games where they were listed as the favorite. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 2-6 in their last eight road games and they have lost each of their last six games where they were listed as the underdog. Throw in the fact that the Caps have won 19 of the last 28 head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re laying the price with them here to get the Game 7 win at home in DC on Wednesday night.

Pick: Capitals -140

