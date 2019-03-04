Sports Betting 101: What is a Prop Bet?

Prop bets, or “proposition bets,” can be on literally just about anything. From an individual player’s performance in a particular game to who will win an award at the end of the season, from how many times a broadcaster’s logo will appear on-screen to how many times a coach will be escorted off the court, there really is no limit to what prop bets can cover.

Prop bets generally refer to anything that is not directly tied to the outcome of the game. They can be over / under bets on how many times a player or announcer does something, or they can be bets on which team will do better in general on a certain topic. For example, in a football game, the oddsmakers may set the odds for which team will get more running yards.

In the end, a prop bet be on just about anything. Whatever an oddsmaker can imagine can become an interesting prop bet.

