USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Play Now
2
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Play Now
NJ

Sports Betting 101: What is a Prop Bet?

MetroBet Staff | Mar 04, 2019
prop bets

Getty Images

Prop bets, or “proposition bets,” can be on literally just about anything. From an individual player’s performance in a particular game to who will win an award at the end of the season, from how many times a broadcaster’s logo will appear on-screen to how many times a coach will be escorted off the court, there really is no limit to what prop bets can cover.

Prop bets generally refer to anything that is not directly tied to the outcome of the game. They can be over / under bets on how many times a player or announcer does something, or they can be bets on which team will do better in general on a certain topic. For example, in a football game, the oddsmakers may set the odds for which team will get more running yards.

In the end, a prop bet be on just about anything. Whatever an oddsmaker can imagine can become an interesting prop bet.

 

Sign up here to get your FREE edition of Point Spread Weekly from VSIN.

 

 

SB advice
Latest Kawhi Leonard NBA Rumors Lakers Knicks Raptors Clippers
SB advice
NASCAR Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 odds advice
SB advice
Bet on the Oscars Academy Awards odds prop bets
Metro Bet
NFL Super Bowl 2020 future odds
SB advice
NBA Monday odds Bucks Nets Rockets Suns advice
SB advice
Update 888 Sport Bryce Harper Phillies odds sky high right now

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: