PA

Best Bets: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers (4/23)

Alan Harris | Apr 22, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three. Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

8:05 PM EST Tuesday 4/23

The Nets have posted a 5-2 record to the over in their last seven games where they faced a team with a winning record and they have gone an excellent 29-12 to the over in their last 41 on the road versus a team with a winning record at home. The Sixers have been an over team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone up and over the number in eight of their last eleven games following a straight up win and they are 13-5 to the over in their last eighteen overall. Throw in the fact that these two teams have gone 6-2 to the over in their last eight head to head meetings at Wells Fargo and that’s where we’ll have our play as we think both teams try and push the pace a bit in Philly on Tuesday night.

Pick: Nets/Sixers Over 230

