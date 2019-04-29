Best Bets: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies (4/30)

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

7:05 PM – Tues 4/30

The Phillies have posted a perfect 4-0 record in their last four home games where they faced a righty starter and they are also a perfect 6-0 in their last six games following a day off. The Tigers, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 2-7 in their last nine games following a loss and they are an awful 7-19 in their last 26 interleague road games. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 6-0 in Vinny V’s last six home starts along with the fact that they have won six of their last eight at home versus a team from the AL and we’re laying the price with them here to get the home win in Philly on Tuesday night.

Pick: Phillies

