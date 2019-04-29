USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Best Bets: Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies (4/30)

Alan Harris | Apr 29, 2019
Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper. Getty Images

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

7:05 PM – Tues 4/30

The Phillies have posted a perfect 4-0 record in their last four home games where they faced a righty starter and they are also a perfect 6-0 in their last six games following a day off. The Tigers, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 2-7 in their last nine games following a loss and they are an awful 7-19 in their last 26 interleague road games. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 6-0 in Vinny V’s last six home starts along with the fact that they have won six of their last eight at home versus a team from the AL and we’re laying the price with them here to get the home win in Philly on Tuesday night.

Pick: Phillies 

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

SB basketball
Latest Sixers Raptors NBA odds line spread total betting info, advice
SB advice
Fresh Russell Westbrook NBA Mock Rumors Lakers Knicks Bulls more
SB advice
Updated NFL Eagles Draft rumors Marquise Brown Josh Jacobs
SB advice
Latest odds Sixers Nets Phillies Mets spread line total advice
SB advice
Fresh Tom Brady Kyler Murray Patriots Giants Bengals Redskins
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers (4/23)

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: