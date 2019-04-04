USA

PA

Best Bets: Minnesota Twin at Philadelphia Phillies (4/5)

Alan Harris | Apr 04, 2019
Phillies at Nationals

Phillies at Nationals

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies

7:05 PM EST

We get the Phillies here in a nice bounce back after the pen couldn’t hold a lead in a loss to Washington on Wednesday. They have posted a perfect 4-0 record in their last four games following an off day and they are 5-0 in their last five games at CBP. The Twins, on the other hand, are just 1-6 in Jake Odorizzi’s last seven road starts and they have lost eleven of sixteen versus a team with a winning record. Throw in the fact that the Phillies are 4-1 in their last five versus a team from the AL Central and we’re going to lay the 1.5 runs with them here to get what we think will be an easy home win in Philly on Friday evening.

Pick: Phillies -1.5

