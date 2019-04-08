USA

Best Bets: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets (4/9)

Alan Harris | Apr 08, 2019
Zack Wheeler

 Zack Wheeler. Getty Images

Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets

7:05 PM EST

The Mets have posted a perfect 4-0 record in their last four games where they faced a team from the AL Central and they have gone an excellent 20-7 in their last 27 games where deGrom went in Game #1 of a series. The Twins, on the other hand, have struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have lost five of their last six versus a team from the NL East, including dropping two of three to the Phillies over the weekend and they are an awful 5-11 in Gibson’s last sixteen interleague starts. Throw in the fact that the Mets are also a perfect 7-0 in the last seven head to head meetings between the two teams and we’re going to lay the 1.5 runs with them here in a game that we have them winning easily behind deGrom at Citi Field on Tuesday evening.

Mets -1.5

