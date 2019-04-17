Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets (4/18)

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

8:05 PM EST Thursday 4/18

The Sixers have posted an 8-2 record to the under in their last ten first-round playoff games and they have gone an excellent 8-3 to the under in their last eleven games on the road versus a team with a winning record at home. The Nets have been an under team as well in the spot they are in here tonight as they have stayed under the total in five of their last seven conference quarterfinal games and they are 6-1 to the under in their last seven at home. Throw in the fact that these two teams have gone 7-3-1 to the under in their last eleven head to head meetings at Barclay’s Center and that’s where we’ll have our play as we think both teams struggle a bit on the offensive end in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Play: Under

