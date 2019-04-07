Best Bets: Texas Tech vs Virginia – NCAA Championship Game (4/8)

Texas Tech vs Virginia – NCAA Championship Game

9:20 PM EST

Texas Tech has posted a perfect 4-0 ATS record in their last five games following a win and they are also a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five non-conference games. Virginia, on the other hand, has struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have failed to cover the number in seven of their last nine NCAA Tournament game. Throw in the fact that Texas Tech is a perfect 5-0 ATS in their last five in that same NCAA Tourney spot and that they are 14-3 ATS in their last seventeen overall and we’re taking the point or so here with the Red Raiders in a game that we think they in outright in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Pick: Texas Tech +1.5

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.