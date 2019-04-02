USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Bets Bets: South Florida Bulls vs DePaul Blue Demons (4/3)

Alan Harris | Apr 02, 2019
USF at Cincinnati

USF at Cincinnati. Getty Images

South Florida Bulls vs DePaul Blue Demons

8:00pm ET – 4/3

South Florida has posted a 7-2 ATS record in their last nine non-conference games and they have gone an excellent 11-3 ATS in their last fourteen road contests. DePaul, on the other hand, has struggled a bit in the spot they are in here tonight as they have gone just 1-5 ATS in their last six non-conference and they have failed to cover the number in six of seven at home versus a team with a losing record on the road. Throw in the fact that USF is a perfect 9-0 ATS in the last nine head to head meetings between the two schools and we’re taking the points here with the Bulls to get the road cover in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Pick: South Florida + 4.5 over DePaul

Bet Now

Get a FREE $60 in Alan Harris’ Premium Member Only Picks Exclusively at Doc’s Sports Service. Text the word PHILLY to the number 29022 or Click Here.

Metro Bet
Final Four Long Shots
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Handicapping Major League Baseball
SB advice
Sixers Mavericks Blazers Timberwolves NBA gambling odds advice
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals (4/2)
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks (4/1)
SB advice
Titans Emmanuel Sanders Patriots Steelers Ravens Redskins buzz

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: