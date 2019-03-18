NCAA Tournament Champion Odds

NCAA Tournament Champion 2019: Odds for Every Team in Alphabetical Order

Selection Sunday is in the books and here are the early odds in alphabetical for every team to cut down the nets.

The 2018 Final Four consisted of Villanova (6/1), Kansas (10/1), Michigan (14/1) and Cinderella-longshot Loyola - Chicago (250/1). Villanova was the 2018 tournament favorite and cut down the nets at 6/1 odds, returning a healthy profit for its backers.

Duke enters the tournament as the perennial heavy 2/1 favorite, returning $20 profit for a $10 wager. Gonzaga (5/1), North Carolina (6/1) and Virginia (8/1) round out the number one seeds’ chances to win it all.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats 5000/1

ARIZONA ST Sun Devils 1000/1

AUBURN Tigers 60/1

BAYLOR Bears 1000/1

BELMONT Bruins 1000/1

BRADLEY Braves 5000/1

BUFFALO Bulls 100/1

CENTRAL FLORIDA G. Knights 300/1

CINCINNATI Bearcats 100/1

COLGATE Raiders 2000/1

DUKE Blue Devils 2/1

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Knights 5000/1

FLORIDA Gators 200/1

FLORIDA ST Seminoles 30/1

GARDNER-WEBB Bulldogs 5000/1

GEORGIA ST Panthers 1000/1

GONZAGA Bulldogs 5/1

HOUSTON Cougars 40/1

IONA Gaels 2000/1

IOWA Hawkeyes 300/1

IOWA ST Cyclones 40/1

KANSAS Jayhawks 60/1

KANSAS ST Wildcats 80/1

KENTUCKY Wildcats 12/1

LIBERTY Flames 1000/1

LOUISVILLE Cardinal 100/1

LSU Tigers 50/1

MARQUETTE Golden Eagles 80/1

MARYLAND Terrapins 300/1

MICHIGAN ST Spartans 14/1

MICHIGAN Wolverines 20/1

MINNESOTA Golden Gophers 500/1

MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs 200/1

MONTANA Grizzlies 1000/1

MURRAY ST Racers 300/1

NC CENTRAL Eagles 10000/1

NEVADA Wolfpack 100/1

NEW MEXICO ST Aggies 300/1

NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels 6/1

NORTH DAKOTA ST Bison 5000/1

NORTHEASTERN Huskies 1000/1

NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse 1000/1

OHIO ST Buckeyes 1000/1

OKLAHOMA Sooners 500/1

OLD DOMINION Monarchs 1000/1

OLE MISS Rebels 500/1

OREGON Ducks 200/1

PRAIRIE VIEW Panthers 5000/1

PURDUE Boilermakers 30/1

SETON HALL Pirates 300/1

ST JOHN'S Red Storm 1000/1

ST LOUIS Billikens 1000/1

ST MARY'S Gaels 1000/1

SYRACUSE Orange 100/1

TEMPLE Owls 1000/1

TENNESSEE Volunteers 16/1

TEXAS TECH Red Raiders 20/1

UC IRVINE Anteaters 1000/1

UTAH ST Aggies 500/1

VCU Rams 500/1

VERMONT Catamounts 2000/1

VILLANOVA Wildcats 50/1

VIRGINIA Cavaliers 8/1

VIRGINIA TECH Hokies 80/1

WASHINGTON Huskies 500/1

WISCONSIN Badgers 100/1

WOFFORD Terriers 300/1

YALE Bulldogs 1000/1

Opening Odds Courtesy of the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas