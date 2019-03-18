USA

PA

NCAA Tournament Champion Odds

MetroBet Staff | Mar 18, 2019
Tre Jones, Devin Vassell

Tre Jones, Devin Vassell. Getty Images

 

NCAA Tournament Champion 2019: Odds for Every Team in Alphabetical Order

Selection Sunday is in the books and here are the early odds in alphabetical for every team to cut down the nets.

The 2018 Final Four consisted of Villanova (6/1), Kansas (10/1), Michigan (14/1) and Cinderella-longshot Loyola - Chicago (250/1). Villanova was the 2018 tournament favorite and cut down the nets at 6/1 odds, returning a healthy profit for its backers.

Duke enters the tournament as the perennial heavy 2/1 favorite, returning $20 profit for a $10 wager. Gonzaga (5/1), North Carolina (6/1) and Virginia (8/1) round out the number one seeds’ chances to win it all.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN Wildcats          5000/1

ARIZONA ST Sun Devils                        1000/1

AUBURN Tigers                                       60/1

BAYLOR Bears                                        1000/1

BELMONT Bruins                                   1000/1

BRADLEY Braves                                   5000/1

BUFFALO Bulls                                       100/1

CENTRAL FLORIDA G. Knights         300/1

CINCINNATI Bearcats                           100/1

COLGATE Raiders                                 2000/1

DUKE Blue Devils                                    2/1

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Knights      5000/1

FLORIDA Gators                                     200/1

FLORIDA ST Seminoles                         30/1

GARDNER-WEBB Bulldogs                  5000/1

GEORGIA ST Panthers                          1000/1

GONZAGA Bulldogs                               5/1

HOUSTON Cougars                                40/1

IONA Gaels                                               2000/1

IOWA Hawkeyes                                      300/1

IOWA ST Cyclones                                  40/1

KANSAS Jayhawks                                 60/1

KANSAS ST Wildcats                             80/1

KENTUCKY Wildcats                            12/1

LIBERTY Flames                                    1000/1

LOUISVILLE Cardinal                          100/1

LSU Tigers                                                50/1

MARQUETTE Golden Eagles                80/1

MARYLAND Terrapins                          300/1

MICHIGAN ST Spartans                        14/1

MICHIGAN Wolverines                          20/1

MINNESOTA Golden Gophers              500/1

MISSISSIPPI ST Bulldogs                      200/1

MONTANA Grizzlies                               1000/1

MURRAY ST Racers                               300/1

NC CENTRAL Eagles                             10000/1

NEVADA Wolfpack                                 100/1

NEW MEXICO ST Aggies                      300/1

NORTH CAROLINA Tar Heels             6/1

NORTH DAKOTA ST Bison                  5000/1

NORTHEASTERN Huskies                   1000/1

NORTHERN KENTUCKY Norse          1000/1

OHIO ST Buckeyes                                  1000/1

OKLAHOMA Sooners                            500/1

OLD DOMINION Monarchs                  1000/1

OLE MISS Rebels                                    500/1

OREGON Ducks                                      200/1

PRAIRIE VIEW Panthers                      5000/1

PURDUE Boilermakers                           30/1

SETON HALL Pirates                             300/1

ST JOHN'S Red Storm                            1000/1

ST LOUIS Billikens                                 1000/1

ST MARY'S Gaels                                   1000/1

SYRACUSE Orange                                100/1

TEMPLE Owls                                         1000/1

TENNESSEE Volunteers                         16/1

TEXAS TECH Red Raiders                    20/1

UC IRVINE Anteaters                             1000/1

UTAH ST Aggies                                      500/1

VCU Rams                                                500/1

VERMONT Catamounts                         2000/1

VILLANOVA Wildcats                           50/1

VIRGINIA Cavaliers                               8/1

VIRGINIA TECH Hokies                       80/1

WASHINGTON Huskies                         500/1

WISCONSIN Badgers                             100/1

WOFFORD Terriers                                300/1

YALE Bulldogs                                        1000/1

 

Opening Odds Courtesy of the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas

  

