DraftKings Sportsbook Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final odds offers

The Boston Bruins are the early favorite to take home the Stanley Cup as they are -155 to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook while the St. Louis Blues sit at +130.

The Blues are getting a lot of the smart money, however, as the Bruins will have been off for 10 days when the series finally starts on Memorial Day Monday night. Rest often equals rust in pro hockey, as the team with more rest has lost the last six Stanley Cup Finals.

Just last year, the Vegas Golden Knights were off for a full week before they met the Washington Capitals in the Cup Final and they wound up falling in five games.

Both goaltenders in this series, Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington, have been absolutely locked in during the postseason. Rask has a phenomenal 1.84 Goals Against Average this postseason and hasn’t allowed more than three goals in a game since April 17.

Binnington, meanwhile, has had a couple of clunkers recently as he allowed five goals to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final and five goals again in Game 3 of that series. But when these playoff series’ have reached their boiling point, Binnington has come up big in the clutch. He gave up just two goals in the Blues’ clinching Game 6 over Winnipeg in Round 1, allowed just one goal in 85 minutes in St. Louis’ epic double-OT Game 7 win over Dallas in Round 2, and was again tremendous in Game 6 against the Sharks this past series – allowing just one goal.

