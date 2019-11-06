Bally's "The Book" has reimagined sports betting in AC

Finally! A Las Vegas-style sportsbook has hit Atlantic City.

Bally’s Casino, a Caesars Entertainment property, has designed a brick and mortar sportsbook called “The Book”, which offers a riveting and dynamic experience to sports fans and wagering enthusiasts presenting a sports betting atmosphere of more than 15,000 square feet.

It is a one-of-a-kind sportsbook...bar none!

A few months ago I wrote a review right here on MetroBet and deemed Ocean Casino Resort as the top sportsbook in not only Atlantic City but all of New Jersey. However, just like records are meant to be broken, sportsbooks are meant to outclass their competition. That’s exactly what Bally’s did with their new sportsbook.

When the current Atlantic City comes up in conversation, Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean Casino are usually the main topics, but it’s Bally’s who hit a home run in sports betting.

It’s true that a majority of the handle taken from New Jersey is through online platforms, but Bally’s is the sportsbook leader for in-person wagering and the total experience that goes along with placing bets live at a casino.

The venue at Bally’s totally reimagines sports betting action. It boasts five private Fan Caves, which are available for reservations that can hold between 16/24 guests. They include high-resolution televisions that can be split into three different screens, while also offering game consoles like Xbox, table service, and food provided by Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint, as well as AC Snack Shack.

The common area, available to all guests, features 102 seats, 30 VIP seats, and seating for 28 at the bar rail.

The hours of operation are from:

Monday - Thursday: 11am to 11:30pm

Friday: 11am to 12am

Saturday: 10am to 12am

Sunday: 10am to 11:30pm

Hours are subject to change based on special sporting events.

Wagering options include spread, total, money line, first half, halftime, futures and propositions on professional and college football, and a variety of other sports like MLB, NHL, college and pro basketball, boxing, golf, and much more.

Finally, I had a chance to speak with a sportsbook supervisor at Bally’s and he told me that since Eldorado Resorts bought Caesars Entertainment back in June for $17.3 billion, there is an anticipation that William Hill would be taking over The Book. Currently, Caesars Entertainment backs their own action, but the switch could happen in as soon as two months.

I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with The Book at Bally’s.