Cavs Celtics schedule: Eastern Conference Finals dates

The Celtics, sans Kyrie Irving, are the clear underdog in the NBA's Final Four but with Brad Stevens steering the Boston ship anything seems possible right now … even beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs went 2-1 against the Celtics in the regular season but two of those games took place before Cleveland shook things up at the NBA trade deadline and the last game - a clear-cut Cleveland victory - took place on Feb. 11.
The Celtics took down the Bucks in the first round and slammed the 76ers in the semi-finals. The Cavs also went seven games in the first round, with the Pacers, but had a much easier time in Round 2 against the Raptors.
Here is a look at the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals.
Game 1: Sunday, May 13 at Boston (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Game 2: Tuesday, May 15 at Boston (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 3: Saturday, May 19 at Cleveland (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 4: Monday, May 21 at Cleveland (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Game 5: Wednesday, May 23 at Boston (8:30 p.m., ESPN)*
Game 6: Friday, May 25 at Cleveland (8:30 p.m., ESPN)*
Game 7: Sunday, May 27 at Boston (8:30 p.m., ESPN)*
*If necessary
The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will face either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, which are slated to start on May 31.