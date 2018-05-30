Celtics fans missed on Khloe Kardashian - Tristan Thompson

We were very close to getting The Khloe Bowl as our NBA Finals matchup as James Harden's Rockets just missed out on meeting Tristan Thompson's Cavaliers.

Harden, of course, dated Khloe for a spell - and Thompson is the baby daddy to Khloe's daughter, "True Thompson."

Of course, Thompson was a serial cheater throughout Khloe's pregnancy.

I'll admit, I was VERY disappointed with the TD Garden crowd during the Eastern Conference Finals as they couldn't muster up any sort of clever "Cheater" or "Khloe" related chant every time Thompson went to the free throw line.

Ten years ago, whenever then Lakers-forward Lamar Odom went to the line during the NBA Finals - the Garden serenaded Odom with an "ugly sister" chant.

Now - that is brutal. And uncalled for. It also shows how much has changed in 10 years.

But there has to be a happy-medium here.

While we're at it, "F*** you, JR!" was cool, but far from creative.

Let's fix this during the offseason, Boston.

Colangelo burned

So, Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo is going to get fired.

Colangelo allegedly used five different burner Twitter accounts to criticize current Sixers players, former Sixers players, former GM Sam Hinkie, and his former protege in Toronto - Masai Ujiri.

The most interesting part of this story is the reporting that went into it - a masterful job by The Ringer's Ben Detrick. From the piece: "On Tuesday, May 22, I emailed the Sixers and shared the names of two of the accounts, phila1234567 and Eric jr (I did not disclose our suspicions about the other three accounts, one of which, Still Balling, had been active earlier that day; I did this to see whether the partial disclosure would trigger any changes to the other accounts). On a follow-up call that day, Philadelphia's media representative told me that he would ask Colangelo whether he had any information about the two accounts.

That afternoon, within hours of the call, all three of the accounts I hadn't discussed with the team switched from public to private, effectively taking them offline - including one (HonestAbe) that hadn't been active since December."

Eat your heart out, Robert Mueller.