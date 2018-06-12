Looks like Julian Edelman might not have to serve that NFL suspension

Amid all the Patriots chaos, Kobe Bryant went to Pats practice a couple weeks back. Belichick brought Kobe in to talk about the “importance of training, and of studying other players, and his ability to play two decades in the NBA,” according to SI.com’s Albert Breer. Duron Harmon said that Kobe’s words reminded him a whole lot of Tom Brady, who was absent from practice that day. Harmon also said this of Kobe’s visit: “There was no off-day [for him], there was no, ‘It’s OK, I’ll worry about it tomorrow. [Kobe] approached every single day as a life or death situation.”

Of course, Brady used to approach every day as a life or death situation when it came to football until this offseason. Another indirect jab from Belichick?

Edelman to appeal ... and win?

It certainly seems possible that Julian Edelman might not have to sit for four games after getting popped for PEDs last week. Edelman is appealing the suspension and he – get this -might actually win the thing because no one – including scientists – are sure what the hell he actually took. Here is Albert “Peter King Who?” Breer again:

“I was told Edelman’s result was triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable, and there are scientists analyzing it. And as to the timing, the test did happen during the offseason (a couple months ago), which means it’s not for any kind of stimulant.”

Breer went on to talk about how many players were hit with Adderall suspensions during the offseason several years back and that this could fall under the same grey area. Then Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman actually won his appeal and had his four-game Adderall suspension overturned at the time.

Draymond the troll

Elite NBA players no longer duke it out on the court, and there’s a reason for it. If any player ever threw a punch and it actually connected, said player would be suspended from now until 2032.

Haymakers now only come in the form of a T-shirt, twitter attack or at a championship celebration, and the Warriors’ Draymond Green has emerged as the champ. Better yet – his victim is typically LeBron James.

Green played off of LeBron’s infamous “Arthur” angry fist meme by wearing a T-shirt during the Warriors championship celebration that had a fist with three NBA championship rings and the caption of, “Mood.”

Last year, Green wore a T-shirt that read: “Quickie” in reference to the Warriors beating LeBron and the Cavs in just five games and a nod Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland’s home court.