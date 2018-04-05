Selfie kid reunites with Justin Timberlake at Boston concert

Selfie Kid was the real star of this year's Super Bowl. Photo by Getty Images

Justin Timberlake had a special guest in the house for his concert in Boston on Wednesday night.

The pop superstar got the chance to reunite with his Super Bowl pal Ryan McKenna — better known as selfie kid — backstage at the TD Garden. The Massachusetts teen became an internet sensation when he snapped a photo with Timberlake during the halftime show at this year's big game between the Patriots and the Eagles.

McKenna was able to take another selfie with the Grammy-winning singer thanks to a little help from Ellen DeGeneres, who facilitated their reunion when the Scituate native appeared on her show in February.

"Because all of this has happened, I thought to myself, 'I really want to meet you properly,'" Timberlake told McKenna, who surprised the young fan over the phone on "Ellen." "I’m going to be coming to TD Garden on tour to play in Boston, so I’d like to invite you and your family to come, and I want to meet you."

Selfie kid reunites with Justin Timberlake

In addition to seeing Timberlake again, selfie kid got to meet a player from his favorite team at the concert as well. According to WHDH, Patriots star Julian Edelman was also involved in the backstage hang out session.

#ledge #manofthewoods #gaaaahhhhdennnnn A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

Selfie kid wasn't the only person taking selfies at Timberlake's concert. Olympian and Needham native Aly Raisman posed for a photo backstage with the singer and his wife Jessica Biel, who reportedly stopped by the Bodega Canal restaurant for a few tacos prior to heading to her husband's show, according to People