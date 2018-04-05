Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Boston

Selfie kid reunites with Justin Timberlake at Boston concert

The Super Bowl sensation also met Patriots star Julian Edelman.
By
Matt Juul
 Published : April 05, 2018 | Updated : April 05, 2018
Selfie Kid Super Bowl Justin Timberlake
Selfie Kid was the real star of this year's Super Bowl. Photo by Getty Images

Justin Timberlake had a special guest in the house for his concert in Boston on Wednesday night.

The pop superstar got the chance to reunite with his Super Bowl pal Ryan McKenna — better known as selfie kid — backstage at the TD Garden. The Massachusetts teen became an internet sensation when he snapped a photo with Timberlake during the halftime show at this year's big game between the Patriots and the Eagles.

McKenna was able to take another selfie with the Grammy-winning singer thanks to a little help from Ellen DeGeneres, who facilitated their reunion when the Scituate native appeared on her show in February.

"Because all of this has happened, I thought to myself, 'I really want to meet you properly,'" Timberlake told McKenna, who surprised the young fan over the phone on "Ellen." "I’m going to be coming to TD Garden on tour to play in Boston, so I’d like to invite you and your family to come, and I want to meet you."

RelatedArticles
Gisele Bündchen announces the launch of her new book 'Lessons' 03/21/18
Top 10 concerts in Boston this spring 03/06/18

Selfie kid reunites with Justin Timberlake

 

Great time meeting @justintimberlake #manofthewoodstour !! #selfie 👍🔥🙌🤳

A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on

In addition to seeing Timberlake again, selfie kid got to meet a player from his favorite team at the concert as well. According to WHDH, Patriots star Julian Edelman was also involved in the backstage hang out session.

 

#ledge #manofthewoods #gaaaahhhhdennnnn

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Selfie kid wasn't the only person taking selfies at Timberlake's concert. Olympian and Needham native Aly Raisman posed for a photo backstage with the singer and his wife Jessica Biel, who reportedly stopped by the Bodega Canal restaurant for a few tacos prior to heading to her husband's show, according to People

 
Tags:BostonJustin TimberlakeSuper BowlPatriots
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending