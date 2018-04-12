Why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Qatar?

The Patriots superstar and his family are taking a trip to the Middle East.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are spending some time in Qatar this weekend. Photo by Qatar Airways via Twitter

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are trading in chilly Boston for a trip to the Middle East this week.

The Patriots superstar and fasion icon, along with their two kids, flew into Qatar on Thursday and will be spending some time in the country thanks to a new intitiative by Best Buddies. Brady is serving as a global ambassardor for the organization, the largest of its kind, dedicated to helping people with disabilities find job opportunities and develop leadership skills.

According to a release, Brady will join Qatar Museums and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. The event will mark the start of a new partnership between the organizations, which will "incorporate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

"Tom has proven himself to be a committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond the call of duty to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population." Best Buddies International founder and CEO Anthony Kennedy Shriver said in a statement. "Tom’s work in Qatar on behalf of Best Buddies will change lives for the better."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen jet set in the Middle East

The museum, as well as the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which is building the stadiums for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, will both offer opportunities to 20 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The release also revealed that Brady and company will get the chance to see some of Qatar's historic sites and "national gems," such as the Museum of Islamic Art, while being hosted by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, sister of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the country's ruling Emir.