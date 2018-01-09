Gisele helps Tom Brady fight Father Time in new Facebook series

How does Tom Brady stay at the top of his game in his 40s? That's the question at the heart of the Patriots star's Facebook Watch show "Tom vs Time."

The first trailer recently debuted for the six-part web series, which will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at how Brady prepares himself physically and mentally for the rigors of life as the biggest name in football. Fans will get a chance to see all of the hardwork and sacrifices made by TB12 as he pursues an unprecedented sixth Super Bowl ring.

"Tom vs Time" will also offer a peek into Brady's life off the field as he raises his children with his wife Gisele Bündchen, who makes a cameo in the first teaser for the upcoming series.

"I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way," Brady said in a release. “I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I’ve never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured."

The series was created by Boston-born filmmaker Gotham Chopra, son of Deepak Chopra, who also works with Brady on the docu-series "Religion of Sports."

"My goal working with Tom – who has truly achieved unprecedented success on the field over the course of the last 18 NFL seasons – was to understand the anatomy of that greatness," Chopra said in a release. "I’m grateful to Tom and his family for letting me in and for Facebook for their willingness to really allow me and my team incredible creative freedom. I think viewers are going to really like the end result."

Check out the first teaser for "Tom vs Time" below.