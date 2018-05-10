Tristan Thompson opens up about Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has been quiet since a video of him cheating surfacedjust before his fiancée, Khloe Kardashian, gave birth to their daughter last month.

But all that changed Wednesday, when the Cleveland Cavaliers center broke his silence by speaking about his newborn baby girl, True, with his former teammates, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, on their Road Trippin’podcast.

In the midst of attempting to repair his damaged relationship with Kardashian, the 27-year-old is clearly smitten about True, who turned one-month-old Thursday.

"I think with a girl, you're just so much more emotionally like … with a boy, it's just like, 'Hey man, you'll be all right man, stop crying,'" said Thompson, who also has a 17-month-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship with model Jordan Craig. "But (with True), it's like, 'True, it's gonna be okay. You know, we're right here. Daddy's here to feed you. It's me! Look, yeah!' It's way different, but it's fun, though. It changes you."

Whether being a dad to two children changes Thompson enough to end his cheating for good remains to be seen. Although, Thompson and Kardashian were spotted on a movie date this week in Cleveland, as reported by Cosmopolitan, seemingly spelling that he wants to repair his relationship with Khloe.

An inside source also told E! Newsearlier this week that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star is willing to make the relationship work for True.

"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider revealed. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."

And Khloe is as excited as can be about True turning one-month-old.

I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩 why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 10, 2018