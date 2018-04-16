Updated Boston Marathon results Who won?

The 122nd running of the Boston Marathon takes place today in the Hub with participants ready to battle some brutal weather. Conditions are expected to be raw at the Elite women's start in Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. and while temps will climb a bit into the 40s, the rain will not let up by the time the brunt of runners cross the finish line around 2 p.m..

Elite women runners will start at 9:32 a.m. and the elite men will start at 10 a.m.. Elite women runners will cross the finish line in downtown Boston around 11:50 p.m.. Elite men runners are expected to finish around 12:10 p.m..

We will update this page with 2018 runner results. Here is a link to the official Boston Athletic Association website with official results.

To get an idea of what elite runner finish times look like, here are the top three women's and men's winners from last year.

Elite women

Edna Kiplagat, Kenya (2:21:52)

Rose Chelimo, Bahrain (2:22:51)

Jordan Hasay, United States (2:23:00)

Elite men

Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya (2:09:37)

Galen Rupp, United States (2:09:58)

Suguru Osako, Japan (2:10:28)