When does Red Sox 2018 World Series start schedule for MLB?

The Red Sox have played nine games in this 2018 MLB postseason so far and throughout the run they have proven to be tough as nails. The DNA of all championship baseball teams calls for a new hero to step up every night in October, and that has certainly been the case for the Red Sox during these playoffs.

David Price, left for dead on Oct. 6 when he was pulled in the second inning against the Yankees, turned in a gem against the Astros in Game 5 on Thursday. Price went six innings, allowing just three hits and zero runs while winning the first playoff game of his career.

Another unlikely hero, Rafael Devers, stepped up for the Red Sox as he delivered a crushing three-run home run in the sixth inning off of Astros starter Justin Verlander.

The Red Sox will await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, who will play Game 6 of the NLCS Friday night.

Here is the schedule for the World Series.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23 National League at Boston Red Sox

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24 National League at Boston Red Sox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26 Boston Red Sox at National League

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27 Boston Red Sox at National League

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 28Boston Red Sox at National League*

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 30 National League at Boston Red Sox*

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 31 National League at Boston Red Sox*

*If necessary