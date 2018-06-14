Conor McGregor due in court from backstage UFC brawl in Brooklyn

Bystander video appeared to show the UFC star tossing a dolly at a bus carrying other fighters, two of whom were injured ahead of UFC 223.

UFC star Conor McGregor is slated to appear in a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday on charges that stem from his backstage brawl ahead of UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in April. (Getty)

UFC star Conor McGregor is slated to appear in a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday on charges stemming from his backstage brawl ahead of UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in April, The Associated Press reported.

Friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley is expected to join McGregor, who was charged with three misdemeanor crimes and a felony, in court.

On April 5, former UFC lightweight champion McGregor crashed UFC 223 media day and allegedly attacked a bus carrying other fighters. UFC fighter Michael Chiesa suffered a facial laceration, while fellow fighter Ray Borg suffered a corneal abrasion in the melee.

“Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that were in looking for Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” Chiesa’s coach Rick Little said after the attack. “A million security guards had to restrain him.”

Bystander video showed McGregor, who was in a loading area of the Barclays Center with his entourage, appearing to throw a dolly at the window of the departing bus.

McGregor surrendered to police the night of the attack, which seemed to be in connection with the UFC’s decision to strip the Irish fighter of his title, which he’s held since his last UFC fight in which he defeated Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

In January, UFC announced that Nurmagomedov would face Tony Ferguson in a title match at UFC 223.

After the Brooklyn brawl, UFC President Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor’s actions were “the most despicable thing in UFC history,” which appeared to mean McGregor’s time with the organization was on the outs.

However, White told TMZ Wednesday that he and McGregor are set to meet about the fighter’s future in the UFC on June 18. It is unknown where the meeting will take place.

“He and I are meeting on the 18 th of the month,” White said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t know what Conor has planned. I don’t know what Conor and his team have worked on.”

McGregor is due at Kings County court around 10 a.m., Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting tweeted.