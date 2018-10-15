David Price and Jackie Bradley Jr do just enough to power Red Sox past Astros

The clutch pitching of David Price and the offensive capabilities of Jackie Bradley Jr. have been much maligned throughout the course of this Red Sox season but both players did just enough on Sunday night to give the Sox a 7-5 win over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS. The series is now tied, 1-1, heading to Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

Price was just one out away from his first ever playoff victory as he worked 4.2 innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs on 80 pitches. It wasn't the greatest night for Price, but certainly one better than he had eight nights earlier against New York. Price allowed four runs through the first three innings but held things together until the Boston bullpen took over.

Bradley's double to left in the third inning plated Xander Bogaerts, Steve Pearce and Rafael Devers to put the Sox up, 5-4. Boston never again trailed.

Another season-long issue for the Red Sox was their bullpen issues, but things were relatively in order Sunday night. Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Rick Porcello did not not allow a hit or run in relief of Price.

Craig Kimbrel did struggle in the ninth, allowing a pair of hits and a run but he did enough to complete the save and earn the win for the Sox.