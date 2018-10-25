David Price shines as Red Sox go up 2-0 in World Series over Dodgers

The Red Sox are now two wins away from a World Series crown, thanks in large part to another gem of a pitching performance from David Price of all people.

Price got his second straight postseason win on Wednesday night, pitching six full innings while giving up just two earned runs on three hits. The lefty was extremely efficient, striking out five and walking three on 88 pitches.

"These guys pick me up just like they have all year long," Price said of his Red Sox teammates to FOX Sports. "I have [changed]. I take a lot of pride in being able to evolve from day to day, pitch to pitch. It feels good. It definitely feels good. We need to go to LA and not make it come back to Boston."

The Sox did the brunt of their offensive damage in the fifth inning as they got the bases loaded. Hyun-Jin Ryu walked Steve Pearce, scoring Christian Vazquez. JD Martinez also had an RBI single to right in the inning.

Mookie Betts had his best game of the postseason so far as he recorded three hits and scored a run. Betts had a double off the Green Monster that looked like it was headed out but the power just wasn't there. The likely American League MVP hasn't homered since Sept. 24 against the Orioles.

The Red Sox and Dodgers will be back at it on Friday night in Los Angeles for Game 3. Game 4 is on Saturday night with a potential Game 5 set for Sunday - also in LA.