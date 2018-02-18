Daytona 500 2018: Watch free live stream, TV, more

Unlike most sporting leagues around the world, NASCAR's biggest event of the years kicks off a new season in the Daytona 500, the most famous stock car race in the world.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Florida race which will see its fair share of storylines within its curves.

Alex Bowman, who has never won a race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will be starting from the top spot after winning the pole. He'll be racing in the familiar No. 88 Chevrolet that was driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is not participating in "The Great American Race" for the first time since 1999. He will be serving as the race's grand marshal.

The Daytona 500 will also be the final NASCAR race of Danica Patrick's career, who will gear up on Sunday and then once more in Indy Car's Indianapolis 500 in May.

While Earnhardt Jr. and Patrick are veteran big names that will always be a part of this big weekend, Mark Thompson takes the word "veteran" to a whole new level. The 66-year-old Vietnam vet will make his second-career Cup start on Sunday, the first coming in 1992 at Pocono Raceway. He'll be in the No. 66 car, starting 40th.

He likely won't be in contention for a victory, but Kurt Busch, last year's champion will attempt to repeat as Daytona 500 winner. That's not a common feat considering the last driver to win two-straight Daytona 500's was Sterling Marlin in 1994 and 1995.

Here is how you can catch all the action on Sunday:

Daytona 500 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:53 p.m. ET (start your engines command), 3:05 p.m. (green flag)

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Live Stream: FuboTV