Demi Lovato receiving love from UFC world

Millions of Demi Lovato fans were heartbroken to hear about her drug overdose on Tuesday, as they offered the embattled singer an outpouring of love and support.

Randy Couture was one of them. The MMA legend, who has helped Lovato train at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable gym in West Hollywood for years, offered his support to the pop star after being stopped by TMZ Sports cameras.

“We love Demi and we’re going to do whatever we can to help Demi, but it’s something that’s got to come from Demi,” Couture told the celebrity sports news website. “I’ll be here for her. We support her. We’ve been aware of her struggles since day one.”

Lovato, 25, has been open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and mental health, having first checked into rehab in 2010, before suffering a relapse and eventually seeking out a sober living facility.

TMZ reported that Lovato’s overdose came as the result of an all-night party at the singer’s Hollywood Hills home Tuesday. But sources close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner maintain that she didn’t overdose on heroin, as originally reported. A report by The Blast alleges that Demi Lovato was doing methamphetamine.

According to TODAY, Lovato is currently awake and recovering at a Los Angeles hospital as of Wednesday. Couture added that he wants to be of help in her recovery in any capacity possible.

"Sometimes there are setbacks,” he said. “We're here to help her get through them and keep moving forward."

Couture and Glazer, in particular, have taught Lovato mixed martial arts well through the years, as evidenced by this footage alone. Not only is she an enthusiast of the combat sport, but also pretty damn tough.

We hope Demi Lovato recovers and seeks out the help needed to permanently defeat her addiction.