England reveals 2018 World Cup squad, roster

Manager Gareth Southgate has announced which players he will be taking to Russia.

Less than one month out from the 2018 World Cup in Russia and qualifying nations are beginning to disclose their final rosters for the summer's tournament.

On Wednesday, England was the latest to announce its 23-man roster, which featured notable omissions like veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

This is a younger, less-recognizable squad compared to the last few World Cups as the Three Lions attempt to end a 52-year World Cup drought which hasn't seen them make it out of the quarterfinals in any of the last nine tournaments they've appeared in.

Brazil 2014 was a horror show for England, which bowed out at the group stage for the first time since 1958.

Here is manager Gareth Southgate's roster that will try to end the curse:

2018 England World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Jack Butland (Stoke)

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

Danny Rose (Tottenham)

Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Phil Jones (Manchester United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Eric Dier (Tottenham)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Standby List

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)

Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion)

Adam Lallana (Liverpool)