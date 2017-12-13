Fantasy football: QB start, sit, status of Aaron Rodgers, Nick Foles, more

It's crunch time. Picking the right starting quarterback this week will literally make or break your fantasy campaign. Here is some insight and news into Aaron Rodgers, Nick Foles and a few other important quarterback injury issues:

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

If you held on to Aaron Rodgers, congratulations, you are about to be rewarded. Same for fantasy owners of Jordy Nelson. Via his Instagram, the All-Pro quarterback is poised to make his return from a broken collarbone in Week 15, looking to lead the 7-6 Packers for an unexpected playoff berth in a top-heavy NFC. Starting him is probably worth the gamble for playoff teams unless you have a QB1 alternative.

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles

After the devestating, season-ending ACL injury to Carson Wentz, Foles is the man at the helm as Philadelphia looks to continue to make a Super Bowl case. Replacing Wentz is going to be impossible for fantasy owners. The second-year signal caller had the fifth most fantasy points through 13 weeks and the second most of any QB (to Russell Wilson). Foles should be pretty productive, however, as the Eagles face the lowly Giants this week before hosting the Raiders and Cowboys to end the season. He also should have Zach Ertz back on the field as a good safety net. Ertz owners should start the TE, Wentz owners should grab Foles.

TJ Yates, QB, Texans

Bryce Petty, QB, Jets

These two are stepping into starting roles after the loss of Josh McCown and Tom Savage respectively last week. Neither one should crack the radar as a fantasy starter.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

However, if Mariota is available, he's worth grabbing for teams in need ot quarterback help. Mariota will practice Wednesday and his knee is improving. In spite of inconsistent play, Mariota will play the 49ers in Week 15 and the match up favors solid numbers. If desperate, turn your eyes toward the Titans QB.