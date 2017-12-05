Fantasy football: Will Robert Woods, Amari Cooper, Mark Ingram play in Week 14?

It's playoff time for most fantasy football leagues. If you're still alive, the health of some key players heading into Week 14's first round is already on your mind. Here's the lastest and a potential back up plan for some important running backs and receivers.

Rober Woods, WR, Rams

Woods' shoulder is still a problem, as the talented L.A. wideout approaches a potential third week on the sidelines. Sean McVay said Week 14 was a realistic target but Week 15 is much more likely. His chances of playing are probably worse than 50 percent but still a possibility. Regardless, Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins could be good performers against the Eagles.

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders

The concussion seems to have subsided but his ankle remains the issue, making Cooper a 50-50 coin flip to play in Week 14. If he doesn't play, Michael Crabtree will be a big target in his absense, with Cordarrelle Patterson also worth rostering if you have an open receiving spot.

Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

It's not really possible for Alvin Kamara to be more valuable but with Ingram limited in practice with a toe injury, he might get limited reps in Week 14. The tandem of Ingram and Kamara has been the best in football, and if healthy Sunday Ingram is still a no-brainer to start on your fantasy squad.

Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

Matthews is another injured receiver targeting a Week 14 return, listed now as day-to-day with a hamstring. His return would be big for the Titans as Corey Davis and Eric Decker have struggled in his absense. If he's back, he's worth starting against the Cardinals.

Alex Collins, RB, Ravens

Collins was apparently bothered by migraines in a Week 13 win, and it's something to moniter even though the running back has played in 11 straight games now.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Giovanni Bernard looked really good after Mixon exited Monday night's game with a potential concussion. If Bernard is on waivers grab him just in case.