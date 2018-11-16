Fantasy basketball Jeff Teague Dario Saric advice, more

With about a month of the NBA season under our belts, we’re starting to be able to tell which players are living up to their fantasy draft positions and which ones aren’t. But some players could have deceiving value thus far. Here’s a player at each position who’s stock is tending up and down for the remainder of 2018-19.

Stock Up

Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves (PG):

Teague missed six of 15 games so far this season due to injury, which in part led to the emergence of some vintage Derrick Rose performances. Teague’s averaging a solid 14.1 points, 8.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds on the season, but has produced his best two games on the season in his two games since returning from injury. While all eyes are on Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, Teague is simply being overlooked. He’s averaging 19 points and 12.5 assists in two Butler-less games, going 35-plus minutes in each outing. Finally, let’s not all deem that D-Rose is officially back just yet. If an injury strikes there, as it often does, Teague could see his stock rise yet again.

Josh Richardson, Miami Heat (SG/SF):

Following the theme of the Butler trade, Richardson was the featured piece of Miami’s offer for Butler, but they pulled that offer from the table as talks went on. Richardson is turning into a rising star in Miami, and while Hassan Whiteside’s stock is also on the rise with some dominant performances in the paint, Richardson has become the Heat’s top wing player. Averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 helper and 3.9 boards along with roughly a steal and a block per game, Richardson is an extremely well rounded fantasy play. He’s also on the floor for more than 35 minutes per game, giving him a high floor on a night-to-night basis.

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers (PF/C):

We’ve seen some really strong center play in the NBA this season, particularly when it comes to fantasy output. The Clippers have had a revolving door all season, but Harrell’s stepped up as their guy. Marcin Gortat is on his way out, while Boban Marjanovic isn’t reliable enough in a featured role. Harrell’s been a beast since seeing his role increase in the last five games, averaging 18.2 points, 8.4 boards, 2.2 rejections and a steal. The largest improvement in Harrell’s game has been his scoring ability, which is earning him more minutes — 32 minutes and 24.5 PPG over his last two. With those earned minutes you're getting more blocks and rebounds, making Harrell a far better fantasy center than the perception. You can slot him at PF in most leagues, which adds value by leaving the flourishing center position open for another strong play.

Stock Down

Rajon Rondo/Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers (PG):

Rondo suffered a fractured hand on Wednesday night, so his stock is obviously down for the next few weeks while he recovers. But even with Rondo out, I’m not all that high on Ball’s stock. The bottom line is that with LeBron in the mix, other “playmakers” just aren't all that valuable. Averaging 8.7 points, 4.8 dimes and 4.9 rebounds, Ball’s numbers are a good drop off from what he averaged his rookie season. Meanwhile, Rondo lost his starting job to Ball, and was averaging just 2.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 20 minutes per game in his last three games.

Dario Saric, Minnesota Timberwolves (PF):

While Teague, Wiggins and KAT should all be on the rise, not everyone in Minnesota can win from this trade. Robert Covington, who went to the Wolves with Saric from Philly, started and played 41 minutes in his team debut on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the less talented and significantly older Taj Gibson kept his starting PF job over Saric — which doesn't make all that much sense given the youth movement now in Minnesota. Saric saw just 20 minutes off the bench and put up a line of nine points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Until he earns a starting role, his value takes a huge hit.

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers (C):

The Pacers smartly extended their talented young big man just before the season began, but Turner’s had a huge downward trend in production this year. While Turner’s averaging a career-high with 2.4 blocks, his numbers across the board have taken a significant dip — 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals, 12.5 percent three-point shooting and 26.6 minutes are ALL the lowest he’s averaged since his rookie season. Domantas Sabonis has evolved into Indiana’s best frontcourt player, stunting Turner’s growth. It’s early enough for Turner to get his season on the right track, but all signs so far point to him being a letdown this year.

