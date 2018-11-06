Giants NFL rumors: Latest on Eli Manning, Kyle Lauletta

For New York Giants fans that were hoping to see a change at the quarterback position heading into Week 10, you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Head coach Pat Shurmur reiterated on Tuesday afternoon that veteran Eli Manning will be the team's No. 1 man under center against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

The 37-year-old has been unable to competently lead a broken Giants offense that is built upon a faulty offensive line that is one of the worst in the NFL. The immobile Manning has been sacked 31 times already this season and only the Arizona Cardinals have scored fewer points than the Giants this season in the NFC.

Those issues presented the notion that rookie Kyle Lauletta, drafted in the fourth round of Richmond, would be taking over for Manning at some point during the season.

Following the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Redskins in which they scored fewer than 20 points for a fifth time this season, shouts for Lauletta to step in were at their loudest. He even had an opportunity to take valuable snaps with the first team on Tuesday as Manning was given a veteran day off.

There was just one problem: Lauletta got arrested.

The 22-year-old was taken in after a vehicular incident with Weehawken Police on Tuesday where he failed to yield to an officer and almost hit numerous vehicles. He then proceeded to fail to comply with police after he was pulled over by refusing to roll down his window or step out of the car.

That seemingly ended any hope of Lauletta seeing the field any time soon. However, Shurmur revealed on Tuesday (h/t Giants) that Lauletta will not be suspended by the team, "but there are internal consequences."

At 1-7, New York's season is already over as they prepare for another campaign in the basement of the NFC East. After their Monday night trip to San Francisco, the Giants have tough NFC matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.