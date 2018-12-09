Giants vs. Redskins Week 14 free live stream, TV, more

After an exhilarating victory over the Chicago Bears that needlessly required overtime after blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes, the New York Giants meet their division-rival Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon in Maryland.

A lot has changed since their last meeting in Week 8.

While a 20-13 Redskins victory catapulted the winners to a 5-2 record atop the NFC East, the Giants were entering their bye week at 1-7, a fifth-straight loss ensuring that dysfunction reigned supreme.

Since then, the Giants are 3-1 over their last four while the Redskins have lost three straight games.

Here is what to watch for as we get set for Week 14:

NOT DEAD YET

Somehow, the New York Giants could very well be in the thick of a playoff hunt should things sway their way on Sunday.

Who would've thought that after Week 8?

A win against the Redskins and a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Dallas Cowboys would see the Giants sitting just two games back of first place with three games left to play. One of them comes against the Cowboys in Week 17, which could have huge divisional ramifications.

But is this the best for the Giants? Clearly, there are a ton of question marks surrounding the roster and the more wins they aggregate, the lower they'll be on the draft board come 2019. This could cost them their future starting quarterback like Oregon's Justin Herbert.

INJURIES GALORE

These aren't two of the healthiest teams in the NFL, to say the least.

The Redskins have seen their top two quarterbacks go down as Alex Smith's gruesome leg injury sidelined him for the year before Colt McCoy went down in Week 13 with a broken leg of his own.

It's brought veteran signal caller and former New York Jet Mark Sanchez into the fray, taking over the Washington offense.

The 32-year-old will be making his first start since the 2015 season when he was a member of the Eagles. During his relief appearance last week when McCoy went down, Sanchez completed 13-of-21 passes for 100 yards and an interception.

He'll be facing a Giants defense that came up big against the Bears, forcing three turnovers against backup quarterback Chase Daniel. However, they'll be without their star safety as Landon Collins' season came to an end after suffering a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

To make matters even worse, the Giants found out on Saturday that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not suit up due to a quadriceps injury.

WHAT WILL SAQUON DO NEXT?

Behind a revamped offensive line, the explosive Saquon Barkley has flourished even further during his rookie season.

The 21-year-old has recorded three-consecutive 100-plus-yard games on the ground while scoring five touchdowns in the process.

Barkley had one of his poorest games as a professional against the Redskins in Week 8, putting up just 38 rushing yards. Granted, he was still able to break the 100-yard mark from scrimmage by accruing 73 receiving yards.

Opposite Adrian Peterson, the streaking Barkley will try to keep things going against a Redskins rushing defense that ranks ninth in the league.

They've allowed just one 100-yard rusher this season which came in Week 12 against Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys.

Here is how you can catch all the action:

