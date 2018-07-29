How did son of Jerry Lawler Brian Christopher die? Dead at 46

The former WWE Light Heavyweight champion was arrested twice in the past two months

It was a tragic day in the pro wrestling community Sunday as not only did WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff pass away but “Grand Master Sexay” Brian Christopher – the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, died as well. How did son of Jerry Lawler Brian Christopher die is the question many are asking today. Christopher, who is said to have committed suicide by hanging, was just 46-years-old. Christopher was in a jail cell at the time of his apparent suicide.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweeted on Sunday a little past noon: “Just to confirm, Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler and Brickhouse Brown have all passed away. Very sad day for pro wrestling.”

MSN also reported that Christopher had died on Sunday. WWE superstar Zack Ryder tweeted, “RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000.”

The former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion had several run-ins with the law in recent weeks as he was arrested for DUI on July 7. According to WrestlingInc.com, Christopher “failed to stop when police tried to pull him over. When he was finally stopped, he allegedly reeked of booze and had an open 12 ounce can in his center console. He was immediately arrested and booked for DUI and evading arrest. His bail was set at $40,000.”

Christopher was also arrested on June 7 in downtown Memphis, Tennessee after he left a Hampton Inn hotel without paying.

How did son of Jerry Lawler Brian Christopher die? Wrestler dead at 46

Christopher, whose real name is Brian Lawler, had a sometimes rocky relationship with his father Jerry Lawler. The elder Lawler was one of the biggest names in pro wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, and he was propelled to fame by the late comedian Andy Kaufman.

Christopher never really approached that level of fame in the wrestling world and rarely made it past the middle of the card. Lawler, who was doing color commentary for WWE at the height of Christopher’s character in Too Cool, never acknowledged that Christopher was actually his son on TV and it was a running gag between Lawler and play-by-play announcer Jim Ross.

Christopher came back to WWE several times in the past few years, once running an angle as a heel against his father. He also appeared with his Too Cool partner, Scotty 2 Hotty, in NXT. Scotty 2 Hotty, whose real name is Scott Garland, is a performance center coach for the WWE in Orlando.

How did son of Jerry Lawler Brian Christopher die? The pro wrester died at the age of 46.