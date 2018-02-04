Justin Timberlake performed at Super Bowl 2018, the world reacts

Haters and lovers alike took to Twitter after the performance to comment.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Getty Images

The world had a lot of questions leading up to the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake this year. Would he pull another 2004 Janet Jackson moment and call it a "wardrobe malfunction" again? Would NSYNC make a surprise appearance? Would he sing any of their greats and give us a taste of nostalgia? (That’s always good.)

The singer/actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s/early 2000s, said in a Minneapolis press conference that he wasn’t going to have any special guests aside from his band, according to Reuters. And that held true.

"To be honest I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list," Timberlake said, shutting down the Janet Jackson rumors with, "I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it. From NSYNC to Jay [Jay-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet. But this year... my band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they are my special guests and I am excited this year to rock the stage and it's going to be a lot of fun."

"Without giving too much away we are doing a few things with this halftime show that they have never quite done before," he added. "I have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music."

He also said that he hopes everyone’s dancing during the performance. (Guilty.)

When it came time to perform, in usual JT fashion, he pulled out all the stops.

He started with "Filthy" from his new album "Man in the Woods" and transitioned into oldies-but-goodies like "Rock Your Body," "Sexy Back" and "Cry Me A River."

Timberlake used every aspect of the field to his advantage — the turf for some major dancing, the fans for selfies and an array of stages, one of which held a piano.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 4, 2018 at 5:42pm PST

Despite controversy, he also used a Prince hologram during his performance.

Prince’s inner circle, as well as his fans, condemned the idea prior to the halftime show once rumors came out earlier this week that the hologram was a possibility.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES did we approve of this! Prince's music moved, NOW THIS! #Istand2protectthislegacy #prnfamily — Sharon L. Nelson (@Sharon_L_Nelson) February 3, 2018

In a 1998 interview, Prince said he would not want to use such technology to perform with an artist that was no longer living, calling it "demonic."

From an October 1998 @GuitarWorld interview with Prince. pic.twitter.com/nlsyX7uaR4 — Andrea Swensson (@SlingshotAnnie) February 3, 2018

Twitter reacts to Justin Timberlake

Here is how Twitter reacted to JT’s Super Bowl 2018 performance.

Prince Hologram

Some people were triggered.

I’m really triggered with this Prince hologram right now pic.twitter.com/qvTt1vgQlk — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 5, 2018

Some said it technically wasn’t a hologram.

Idk if you call that a hologram as much as I would say it’s projecting Prince onto a sheet. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 5, 2018

So Prince said he didn't want to be used as a hologram after he died, so they went with a projection on sheet?!?!? — Jonathan Cristol (@jonathancristol) February 5, 2018

But some still called it disrespectful.

Oh that was as close to a hologram as it got though. He just didn't sing with him but it was there....Still felt some disrespect. — Cathy Page (@cathyepage) February 5, 2018

While others called it beautiful.

I think the Prince tribute was tasteful and beautifully executed. No hologram. — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) February 5, 2018

Dancing

Some hated his dance moves. (*Gasp*)

#JustinTimberlake #PepsiHalftime Justin needs a YOGA class if he gonna try and keep up a career as a dancer.

That was awful. — Knox (@KnoxHedrick) February 5, 2018

Others enjoyed his mic stand tricks.

Singing

Some seemed slightly disappointed that there weren't as many throwbacks.

#SuperBowl #JustinTimberlake Who else was waiting for the music to cut out followed by...😐🤔🙄 pic.twitter.com/tWbsFgeTCA — Anth (@AnthMelo) February 5, 2018

And that NSYNC didn’t make an appearance.

Demi Lovato even tweeted about missing the band.

But..... *NSYNC...... 😭😭😭😭😭 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 5, 2018

Some literally hated it.

Congrats to #JustinTimberlake

That was officially the worst half time #superbowl show of all time — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) February 5, 2018

Some were inspired.

Justin Timberlake just put on one of the most amazing super bowl halftime shows of all time. He is everything I’d hope to be as a performer and more! Thank you for being such an inspiration and idol of mine @jtimberlake ❤️ — Mara Justine (@MaraJustine1) February 5, 2018

And wanted an encore…

I need to watch @jtimberlake performance again 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #JustinTimberlake prince — Jaden Gray (@RealJadenGray) February 5, 2018

…because of his many, many talents.

When God was making Justin Timberlake do you think he realized how unfair it was to the rest of humanity or did he accidentally just pour the vile labeled “everything” in there and shrugged it off — Mr. Fruit (@MrFruitYT) February 5, 2018

And then there was this…?

Just have Justin Timberlake eat a Tide Pod. That's it. That's all you need. And all of this will be redeemed, #TideAd. #SuperBowl — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 5, 2018

And for all you NSYNC fans, Lance Bass hinted at a reunion this spring, adding, "Awesome halftime Justin!"

#ToldYa But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 5, 2018

Watch: Justin Timberlake halftime show full performance