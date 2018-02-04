Home
 
Justin Timberlake performed at Super Bowl 2018, the world reacts

Haters and lovers alike took to Twitter after the performance to comment.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : February 04, 2018 | Updated : February 04, 2018
    Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Getty Images

    Photo: Getty Images

The world had a lot of questions leading up to the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake this year. Would he pull another 2004 Janet Jackson moment and call it a "wardrobe malfunction" again? Would NSYNC make a surprise appearance? Would he sing any of their greats and give us a taste of nostalgia? (That’s always good.)

The singer/actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s/early 2000s, said in a Minneapolis press conference that he wasn’t going to have any special guests aside from his band, according to Reuters. And that held true.

"To be honest I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list," Timberlake said, shutting down the Janet Jackson rumors with, "I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it. From NSYNC to Jay [Jay-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet. But this year... my band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they are my special guests and I am excited this year to rock the stage and it's going to be a lot of fun."

"Without giving too much away we are doing a few things with this halftime show that they have never quite done before," he added. "I have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music."

He also said that he hopes everyone’s dancing during the performance. (Guilty.) 

When it came time to perform, in usual JT fashion, he pulled out all the stops. 

He started with "Filthy" from his new album "Man in the Woods" and transitioned into oldies-but-goodies like "Rock Your Body," "Sexy Back" and "Cry Me A River."

Timberlake used every aspect of the field to his advantage — the turf for some major dancing, the fans for selfies and an array of stages, one of which held a piano.  

Despite controversy, he also used a Prince hologram during his performance.

Prince’s inner circle, as well as his fans, condemned the idea prior to the halftime show once rumors came out earlier this week that the hologram was a possibility.

In a 1998 interview, Prince said he would not want to use such technology to perform with an artist that was no longer living, calling it "demonic."

Twitter reacts to Justin Timberlake

Here is how Twitter reacted to JT’s Super Bowl 2018 performance.

Prince Hologram

Some people were triggered.

Some said it technically wasn’t a hologram.

But some still called it disrespectful. 

While others called it beautiful. 

Dancing

Some hated his dance moves. (*Gasp*)

Others enjoyed his mic stand tricks.

Singing

Some seemed slightly disappointed that there weren't as many throwbacks.

And that NSYNC didn’t make an appearance.

Demi Lovato even tweeted about missing the band.

Some literally hated it.

Some were inspired.

And wanted an encore…

…because of his many, many talents.

And then there was this…?

And for all you NSYNC fans, Lance Bass hinted at a reunion this spring, adding, "Awesome halftime Justin!"

Watch: Justin Timberlake halftime show full performance

 
