Latest NFL head coach rumors: Jon Gruden to Raiders, Jim Schwartz to Giants

The tally could rise, but after the conclusion of the 2017 regular season six head coaching vacancies have opened up, the Raiders, Bears, Lions, Giants, Colts and Cardinals. Here is the latest on each of the openings.

Raiders

It seems like it's full steam ahead for one-time Oakland head coach Jon Gruden. Rumors are circulating about him assembling a staff, about him being trashed by his soon to be former ESPN coworkers, and that the Raiders drafted Derek Carr in eventual hope of nailing down the Super Bowl winning coach. It's far from official but is looking to be very much a liklihood.

Giants

The Giants are taking a long, hard look at Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, himself too a former head coach in the NFL. The team is visiting Philadephia to conduct an interview this week during the Eagles' bye before they host a playoff game next week. Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is also getting due consideration for the post at time time.

Bears

Chicago is rumored to be interested in both Schwartz and quarterbacks coach (and Carson Wentz whisperer) John DeFillippo. Another lead candidate is Pat Shurmur, a former Eagles offensive coordinator now with the Vikings. Look for an offensive-minded skipper to be hired here to help with Mitch Trubinsky.

Colts

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, according to CBS's Jason La Canfora, is one of the top candidates to take over for Chuck Pagano.

Cardinals

With Bruce Arians retiring alongside Carson Palmer, the Cardinals could be the least attractive job right now. According to various sources, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are lead candidates for the position.