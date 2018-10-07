Liverpool Manchester City free live stream, lineups Matchday 8

It's a heavyweight bout to conclude Matchday 8 of the 2018-19 Premier League season as first-place Manchester City meets second-place Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Entering Sunday morning's game, prior to the start of Southampton v. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City sat atop the table with 19 points. Only goal difference puts City up front.

City has gotten back into solid form after a shock 2-1 loss in its Champions League opener to Lyon. Four-straight wins in all competitions include a pair of Premier League triumphs over minnows Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff.

Liverpool neede a Daniel Sturridge belter to save a point against Chelsea last week to keep up with Man City. The Reds are winless in their last three matches, including a loss mid-week in Champions League play to Napoli.

This is a match that will feature two of the league's top strike forces, which will ensure plenty of action. Manchester City has two of the league's top six scorers in Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling while the combination of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane headline Liverpool's attack.

Here is how both teams are expected to line up and how you can catch all the action:

Liverpool, Manchester City projected lineups, Matchday 8

Liverpool

GK: Alisson

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk

MID: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson

ATT: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester City

GK: Ederson

DEF: Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte

MID: Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, David Silva,

ATT: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane

Liverpool, Manchester City viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 11:30 AM ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra