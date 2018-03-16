March Madness 2018 free live stream, TV: Friday Mar. 16

When it comes to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, there's no rest for the weary.
For the second-straight day in which basketball fans are glued to their TV's, computers and smartphones, 16 games of first-round action will be on display for the better part of 12 hours.
On Wednesday, we were treated to some exhilarating games and photo finishes, including No. 11 Loyola-Chicago's upset of No. 6 Miami, as the "Madness" got going early:
RAMBLERS WITH THE LAST SECOND THREE! 🚨🚨🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lNQlJtrq7o— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2018
Loyola's win along with No. 13 Buffalo's over No. 4 Arizona did plenty of damage to plenty of brackets as, through 16 games, the dream of perfect predictions ended for almost all college basketball fans looking to play Nostradamus:
Only 0.04% of Tournament Challenge brackets are still perfect through Thursday.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 16, 2018
Check to see if you're one of the fortunate few at https://t.co/dOBTvSqV9l. pic.twitter.com/EsP8Yjuy2P
But the dream is a love for a select few and they'll likely be glued to each and every game going down on Friday.
Here is how you can catch all the action.
2018 NCAA Tournament viewing schedule: Friday, Mar. 16
All games can be viewed for free online at NCAA.com
12:15 p.m. ET: No. 10 Providence vs. Texas A&M, CBS
12:40 p.m.: No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue, TRU TV
1:30 p.m.: No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State, TNT
2 p.m.: No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati, TBS
2:45 p.m.: No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina, CBS
3:10 p.m.: No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas, TRU TV
4 p.m.: No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, TNT
4:30 p.m.: No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada, TBS
6:50 p.m.: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton, TNT
7:10 p.m.: No. 14 Bucknell vs. No. 3 Michigan State, CBS
7:15 p.m.: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier, TBS
7:27 p.m.: No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn, TRU TV
9:20 p.m.: No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia, TNT
9:30 p.m.: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No 6 TCU, CBS
9:50 p.m.: No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri, TBS
9:57 p.m.: No. 12 New Mexico vs. No. 5 Clemson, TRU TV