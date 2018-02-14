Even if the spectacle of the opening ceremonies or the sporting events themselves don’t appeal to you, there’s one aspect of the Games that everyone wants to know: the medal count for 2018 Olympics.

You might be wondering is curling a sport or unable to name three different winter sporting events, but when it comes to your country, darn it, you want to win. Though the medal count for 2018 Olympics isn’t so cut and dry so far — the sporting events don’t wrap up until the end of the month — we’re keeping track.

Medal count for 2018 Olympics so far

As of Wednesday, February 14, here is where each country stands in terms of medal count for 2018 Olympics. The countries are ranked by medal count total and then a breakdown of the types of medals are given. When countries are tied for number of medals earned, the countries have been listed in alphabetical order. Metro US will update this list daily, so keep checking back.

1. Germany

Medal total: 12

Gold: 7

Silver: 2

Bronze: 3

2. Netherlands

Medal total: 11

Gold: 5

Silver: 4

Bronze: 2

3. Norway

Medal total: 11

Gold: 3

Silver: 5

Bronze: 3

4. Canada

Medal total: 10

Gold: 3

Silver: 4

Bronze: 3

5. Japan

Medal total: 7

Gold: 0

Silver: 4

Bronze: 3

6. United States

Medal total: 7

Gold: 4

Silver: 1

Bronze: 2

7. France

Medal total: 5

Gold: 2

Silver: 1

Bronze: 2

8. OAR

Medal total: 5

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 4

Confused? Check out our guide to what is Team OAR for a breakdown of this term.

9. Austria

Medal total: 4

Gold: 2

Silver: 1

Bronze: 1

10. Italy

Medal total: 3

Gold: 1

Silver: 1

Bronze: 1

11. Sweden

Medal total: 3

Gold: 2

Silver: 1

Bronze: 0

12. Australia

Medal total: 2

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 1

13. Czech Republic

Medal total: 2

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 1

14. Finland

Medal total: 2

Gold: 0

Silver: 0

Bronze: 2

15. Republic of Korea

Medal total: 2

Gold: 1

Silver: 0

Bronze: 1

16. China

Medal total: 1

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 0

17. Kazakhstan

Medal total: 1

Gold: 0

Silver: 0

Bronze: 1

18. Slovakia

Medal total: 1

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 0

19. Switzerland

Medal total: 1

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 0