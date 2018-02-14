Even if the spectacle of the opening ceremonies or the sporting events themselves don’t appeal to you, there’s one aspect of the Games that everyone wants to know: the medal count for 2018 Olympics.
You might be wondering is curling a sport or unable to name three different winter sporting events, but when it comes to your country, darn it, you want to win. Though the medal count for 2018 Olympics isn’t so cut and dry so far — the sporting events don’t wrap up until the end of the month — we’re keeping track.
Keep checking back to Metro US for daily updates on the medal count for 2018 Olympics to see where the U.S., or any other country for that matter, stands.
Medal count for 2018 Olympics so far
As of Wednesday, February 14, here is where each country stands in terms of medal count for 2018 Olympics. The countries are ranked by medal count total and then a breakdown of the types of medals are given. When countries are tied for number of medals earned, the countries have been listed in alphabetical order. Metro US will update this list daily, so keep checking back.
1. Germany
Medal total: 12
Gold: 7
Silver: 2
Bronze: 3
2. Netherlands
Medal total: 11
Gold: 5
Silver: 4
Bronze: 2
3. Norway
Medal total: 11
Gold: 3
Silver: 5
Bronze: 3
4. Canada
Medal total: 10
Gold: 3
Silver: 4
Bronze: 3
5. Japan
Medal total: 7
Gold: 0
Silver: 4
Bronze: 3
6. United States
Medal total: 7
Gold: 4
Silver: 1
Bronze: 2
7. France
Medal total: 5
Gold: 2
Silver: 1
Bronze: 2
8. OAR
Medal total: 5
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 4
Confused? Check out our guide to what is Team OAR for a breakdown of this term.
9. Austria
Medal total: 4
Gold: 2
Silver: 1
Bronze: 1
10. Italy
Medal total: 3
Gold: 1
Silver: 1
Bronze: 1
11. Sweden
Medal total: 3
Gold: 2
Silver: 1
Bronze: 0
12. Australia
Medal total: 2
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 1
13. Czech Republic
Medal total: 2
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 1
14. Finland
Medal total: 2
Gold: 0
Silver: 0
Bronze: 2
15. Republic of Korea
Medal total: 2
Gold: 1
Silver: 0
Bronze: 1
16. China
Medal total: 1
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 0
17. Kazakhstan
Medal total: 1
Gold: 0
Silver: 0
Bronze: 1
18. Slovakia
Medal total: 1
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 0
19. Switzerland
Medal total: 1
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 0